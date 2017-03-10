March Snowstorm Hits Luzerne County

Watch live: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe
Posted 6:45 am, March 10, 2017, by , Updated at 06:41AM, March 10, 2017

LUZERNE COUNTY --Plenty of people will be waking up to a winter wonderland Friday morning.

But how will it affect your morning commute?

Newswatch 16's Clay Lepard was in Luzerne County throughout the morning with the latest on the weather condition.

For a complete list of school closings and delays, click here.

Not only did the snow cause school closings and delays, but it also caused some delays and cancellations for flights into the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.  Head here for Newswatch's Flight Tracker.

