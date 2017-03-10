Hughesville, the D4 Champ, took on Notre Dame Green Pond in the 'AAA' State Playoffs. Spartans 66-56.
Hughesville vs NPGP
-
Notre Dame Basketball Player’s Brother Returns Home From Deployment, Surprises Him at Game
-
Hughesville vs Loyalsock
-
Hughesville vs Wellsboro
-
Milton vs Hughesville boys basketball
-
Hughesville Boys Beat Southern Columbia in District Title Game
-
-
Mt. Carmel Area Girls Win District IV “3A” Title
-
Mt. Carmel Area hoops
-
Search Warrant Executed at Law Office in Lycoming County
-
Scranton vs. Garnet Valley Girl’s Basketball
-
Marian Catholic Football Coach Steps Down
-
-
Abington Heights vs. Lampeter Strasburg Boy’s Basketball
-
Investigation of Law Office Forwarded to Attorney General
-
Dream Team: Outside Linebackers, Offensive Tackles, Defensive Ends, D-Line