DUNMORE -- The owner of a money transfer business in Lackawanna County pleaded guilty earlier this week to stealing more than $1.6 million in tax refunds.

Diego Rojas of Dunmore was arrested last year.

Rojas used to own Dunmore Check Cashing.

The Feds say in 2013, Rojas prepared tax returns, but instead of returning refund checks to his clients, he deposited those checks into his own account.