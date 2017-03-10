Digging Out After the Snowfall in Carbon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEATHERLY -- Just when we thought we could turn the dial to spring, here comes Jack Frost with a March winter blast.

"Yeah, cold then warm. I mean you got to be ready for it I guess. I don't really put anything away until it's good and hot," said Chris DeMars, Weatherly.

We found people in Weatherly clearing driveways and cleaning off cars.

Some parts of Carbon County saw up to six inches of snow.

"I don't know, it seems like when the flowers come in the early spring, you always get one last one that you know it's not over with, you know," said Ed Corch, Weatherly.

Chris DeMars tells Newswatch 16 it's amazing how quickly the weather can change.

It was just a few days ago people were browsing his woodcarving collection in shorts and a t-shirt.

"Every year it's been that March is snowy but you know February we've seen the bugs around and we are out walking around so I guess we got spoiled," said DeMars.

People we found digging out tell us they are not going to put away their winter equipment just yet because we are expecting some more snow next week. They want to be ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at us.

"I was tempted to put the lawn chairs out a couple days ago but I knew I would jinx it, so I figured, oh, I'll let it go for another couple weeks," said Corch.

George Johnson from Weatherly hopes this is the last snowfall. He says like the clocks, he's ready to spring forward.

"Oh, I wish it were over. The older I get, the more I hate it," said Johnson.