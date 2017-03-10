Carbon County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Preparations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE -- Preparations are underway in Carbon County for the annual St. Patrick's Parade. Thousands of people are expected to attend the event in Jim Thorpe this Sunday.

There will be a little white snow mixed in with the green-covered streets of Jim Thorpe this weekend for the annual Carbon County St. Patrick's Day Parade.

But it doesn't bother people like Patricia Brunson from Jim Thorpe who was out buying decorations for the big day.

"I am scared but I have lived in Jim Thorpe for three years now and I think I know enough people where I can escape into their home long enough for me to get warm, but I am ready," Brunson said.

The 20th annual parade steps off on Sunday and already street barriers and decorations cover Broadway.

Typically about 10,000 people line the streets of downtown to watch the parade, but with the cold weather, some think people might choose to stay home.

"I think it depends who it is but I don't think it will deter too many people and I mean it will have an impact on a certain type of crowd, but most people don't care. They come for the fun and all the other stuff that comes with the parade," said resident Desha Yusick.

It's not just people ready for the parade and the cold; businesses are ready too. At Molly Maguire's the owners have a whole system set up inside to keep people warm.

"Absolutely, we are ready to go right now, yeah, we got heaters and plenty of outdoor heat here," said Noel Behan.

Behan is on the parade committee and owns Molly Maguires Pub. He isn't worried about people skipping the parade because of the cold weather

"It's going to be a great weekend despite the cold. The crowds are just waiting to come here and we have an awesome lineup for the march."

Parade officials say they will start blocking off Broadway around 11 a.m. Sunday. The parade steps off at 1 p.m.