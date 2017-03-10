× Businesses Offering Reward in Stolen Trailer Case

TAYLOR — There’s a hefty reward to help catch some trailer thieves in Lackawanna County.

Trailer Corner, The Car Lot Online, and Konopinski Brian Inc. are offering $3,000 for information leading to the stolen trailers and the people who took them.

The business in Taylor posted on Facebook that someone used two stolen trucks to steal two trailers early Wednesday morning.

One truck was stolen from The Car Lot Online in Taylor and the other from Konopinski Brian Inc. in Dallas.

If you know anything about the crime, please call police in Lackawanna County.