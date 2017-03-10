Berwick and Jersey Shore met in the first round of the girls 4A state tournament at Wilkes University. Berwick scored five points in the final 2 seconds to shock the Lady Bulldogs 37-36.
Berwick vs Jersey Shore Girls Basketball
-
Jersey Shore vs Montoursville
-
Berwick Girls Happy to Advance in Districts
-
Berwick vs Nanticoke baskeball
-
Berwick Girls Run Past Valley View 54-38 in Districts
-
Berwick @ Pittston Area boys basketball
-
-
G.A.R. Comes Back to Beat Berwick 54-50
-
Meyers vs Berwick
-
Berwick vs Nanticoke boys basketball
-
Berwick vs Wyoming Seminary hoops
-
PIAA Girls and Boys State Tournament Brackets
-
-
Nanticoke basketball
-
Scranton Lady Knights
-
High School Basketball District Tournament Schedule