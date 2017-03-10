Watch live: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe

Berwick vs Jersey Shore Girls Basketball

Posted 10:43 pm, March 10, 2017, by

Berwick and Jersey Shore met in the first round of the girls 4A state tournament at Wilkes University.  Berwick scored five points in the final 2 seconds to shock the Lady Bulldogs 37-36.

