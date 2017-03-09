× World Kidney Day

A global event is underway that’s aimed at getting you moving and educating people on one of our body’s most important organs, our kidneys.

Thursday, March 9, marks the 12th annual “World Kidney Day.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey tackled this global event at DaVita Dialysis in South Scranton along with new research on why one in three people are at risk for kidney disease.

According to organizers, this year’s theme is “Kidney Disease and Obesity.”

This year’s campaign promotes “education on the harmful consequences of obesity and its association with kidney disease, advocating a healthy lifestyle and healthcare strategy recommendations that tackle the magnitude of the burden of obesity and kidney disease.”

You learn more about World Kidney Day at this link!

To learn more about “Kidney Smart,” the no cost classes that will help you understand kidney disease and slowing its progression, head here to find a class near you!