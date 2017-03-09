× Tree Trimmer Falls Nearly 5 Stories in Monroe County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Monroe County man was injured after falling nearly 50 feet this afternoon.

The 20-year-old tree trimmer was at Pinemere Camp near Stroudsburg during the incident. According to the manager of the camp, the branch that the victim was standing on broke, causing him to fall to the ground.

Officials in Monroe County say that the victim was wearing proper safety gear, and was alert after the fall.

He was taken to a local medical facility, but there is no word on his condition currently.