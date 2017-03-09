Watch live: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe

This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Trout Stocking the Pohopoco Creek and Black Duck Banding

Coming up this week, we'll stock trout in the Pohopoco creek in Carbon County with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and some great volunteers. Plus we'll head to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area to watch as the Pennsylvania Game Commission bands black ducks all in the name of research. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

