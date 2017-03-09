Coming up this week, we'll stock trout in the Pohopoco creek in Carbon County with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and some great volunteers. Plus we'll head to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area to watch as the Pennsylvania Game Commission bands black ducks all in the name of research. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Trout Stocking the Pohopoco Creek and Black Duck Banding
First Day of Trout Stocking in the Poconos
The Biology Behind Crow Hunting
Ice Safety Tips & Basic Lures of Plymouth Product Giveaway
Rappelling in search of Peregrine Falcon Chicks
Pocono Wildlife Rehab. and Education Center’s Albino Animals
The Reptiles and Amphibians of the Poconos and Northeastern Pennsylvania
Area Vendors Featured at The Great American Outdoor Show
Wild Brook Trout Fishing with PA’s Wild Trout
PA’s Wild Trout #2
PA Game Commission: Pheasant Farm in Lycoming County to Close
Great American Outdoor Show
Game Commission Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Bear Deaths
Food Pantry Helps Battle Hunger