In today's installment of Talkback 16, callers conquered topics from all across the board -- touching on anything from the Eric Frein trial, the Kaier Brewery demolition in Mahanoy City, the PA Auditor General's discussion of legalizing marijuana, and much more.
Talkback 16: A Demolition Discussion, and PA Going Up in Smoke?
-
Talkback 16: UGI Raising Prices, PA Lottery Numbers, DUI Driver’s Sentence
-
Talkback 16: Healthcare, Motorcycle Safety and the Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Politics, Politics, Politics
-
Talkback 16: Swan Killed, School Delays
-
Talkback 16: Interstate Safety, Support for Teachers, Food and Clothing Donations
-
-
Talkback 16: Joann Curley, Donald Trump, Days with Titles
-
Talkback 16: Road Closures, Birthday Wishes, and Get Well Greetings
-
Talkback Feedback: We Stink!
-
Talkback: Peggy Lee, Joe Snedeker and Punxsutawney Phil
-
Talkback: Vandals, Hatchimals, and Kurt Aaron
-
-
Talkback 16: Happy Holidays from Callers
-
Talkback 16: Christopher Columbus, Lou Barletta and Allen Vickers
-
Talkback 16: Back in Trouble, Military Greetings, Penn State