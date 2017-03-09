Watch live: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe

Talkback 16: A Demolition Discussion, and PA Going Up in Smoke?

Posted 6:46 pm, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 06:45PM, March 9, 2017

In today's installment of Talkback 16, callers conquered topics from all across the board -- touching on anything from the Eric Frein trial, the Kaier Brewery demolition in Mahanoy City, the PA Auditor General's discussion of legalizing marijuana, and much more.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s