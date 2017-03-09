× Sun or Snow…People Want Ice Cream!

LEWISBURG–No matter what the weather, some people come to the Lewisburg Freez on opening day, because it`s tradition.

“It’s kind-of like the first sign that the weather is getting nicer and we just so look forward to it,” Melissa Kline said.

Melissa Kline works for a doctor`s office in the Lewisburg area. She picked up an order for her coworkers.

“The whole office we always look forward to the first day of the Freez. We always come down as an office and get ice cream and have a nice afternoon,” Kline said.

“It’s a sign of spring, it’s a sign of warm weather and after a long winter it’s something to look forward to,” Angela Brown said.

The Lewisburg Freez has been in business for 26 years, and owner Angela Brown says people lined up 45 minutes before they opened to get that first taste of spring.

“It’s perfect for ice cream,” Cheryl Heffernan said.

Even with snow in the forecast, the place along Route 15 is open and ready for business.

“It snows at least once after we open and we just roll with the punches and know warmer days are ahead,” Brown said.

“I’d rather have it be nice and warm everyday but the teasing of the weather is not so great,” Heffernan said.

No matter what the weather is, the Lewisburg Freez will stay open through September.