Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Bad news for trail walkers -- the walking trail around Lake Scranton will likely be closed for at least another month.

Last month's EF-2 wreaked havoc in both Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties, bringing down many trees across the area.

Pennsylvania American Water Company, which owns the trail and lands around it, says crews are still working to clear storm debris left behind. Crews are also working to ensure that the trees left standing are still safe.