The State Wrestling Championships are underway at the Giant Center in Hershey. First round action in 'AA' featured a lot of local talent. Jaret Lane of Southern Columbia improved to 44-0, while Tigers Freshman Gaige Garcia is 20-1 heading into the semifinals.
State Wrestling ‘AA’ first round
-
Reynolds vs Honesdale wrestling
-
North East AA Wrestling Regional Semifinals
-
Hazleton Area Excited for State Duals
-
Honesdale Wrestling Tops Western Wayne For District Title
-
Big Sendoff for Honesdale Wrestlers
-
-
Garcia Is Out For Saturday’s AA State Championship Game
-
Southern Columbia ready for Steel Valley
-
NE ‘AA’ wrestling Regionals
-
Southern Columbia wrestling
-
Southern Columbia Going to Record 15th State Title Game
-
-
Trump Makes Stop in Hershey for Thank You Tour
-
Line Mountain vs Burrell
-
Southern Columbia vs Harbor Creek