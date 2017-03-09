Watch live: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe

State Wrestling ‘AA’ first round

Posted 6:36 pm, March 9, 2017, by

The State Wrestling Championships are underway at the Giant Center in Hershey.  First round action in 'AA' featured a lot of local talent.  Jaret Lane of Southern Columbia improved to 44-0, while Tigers Freshman Gaige Garcia is 20-1 heading into the semifinals.

