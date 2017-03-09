× Power To Save: School District Opts for Propane School Buses

EAST STROUDSBURG — A school district in the Poconos is going green when it comes to transportation.

East Stroudsburg School District will convert some of its diesel school buses to propane by next school year.

The district received $380,000 in state grant money to convert its current diesel fleet into a propane fleet.

“They are easier to maintain, first of all. They are a gas engine with a fuel rail for the propane. We are getting away from the diesel big engines and all of the EPA things that go with the diesel engines. Our carbon footprint over the next three years will pretty much be reduced because of the propane,” said director of transportation Bob Sutjak.

Propane buses produce less carbon dioxide than the diesel buses the district normally uses.

The buses are a lot quieter, too, which is good news to some parents whose children ride the bus.

“I think it’s good. Well, first it’s good to the environment so it should be good overall,” said Carrie Ann Wellington.

“It keeps up with ways to preserve the environment,” said Anne Hornkohl.

by next school year, 52 buses will be converted to propane.

The hope is to have all 122 of the district’s buses converted within three years.

“We are getting basically like 350,000 gallons of diesel over the next three years and it will all be in propane,” said Sutjak.

The buses are also much easier to maintain which will save the district some big bucks in the long run.

“I am glad that they are doing it, or rather, that they have the means to do it,” said East Stroudsburg resident Tom Hornkohl.

In addition to the new fleet, the grant money will also allow for the building of two propane fueling stations at the district’s transportation center in East Stroudsburg.