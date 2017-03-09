PA State Senate Website Back Online After Attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- After days of being offline, it appears that state Democrats are back online late Thursday evening.

Last week, a ransomware attack was launched on Pennsylvania Senate Democrats. They -- as well as employees -- were locked out of their computer network, as well as shutting their website down.

By Friday evening, it appears that the network -- and the websites -- are back up and running.

The FBI has been investigating the attack, however there is no word yet as to who may be responsible.