Newswatch 16 Goes Behind the Scenes of ‘Designated Survivor’
TORONTO — Newswatch16’s Sharla McBride and Clay LePard had a chance to go behind the scenes on the set of “Designated Survivor” in Toronto, Ontario and meet the cast.
The show “Designated Survivor” is about a lower-level cabinet member who becomes President of the United States after an attack on the Capitol Building during the State of the Union address.
Season One returned March 8 and airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on WNEP.
43.653226 -79.383184