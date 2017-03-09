Newswatch 16 Goes Behind the Scenes of ‘Designated Survivor’

Watch live: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe

Posted 5:52 am, March 9, 2017

TORONTO — Newswatch16’s Sharla McBride and Clay LePard had a chance to go behind the scenes on the set of “Designated Survivor” in Toronto, Ontario and meet the cast.

The show “Designated Survivor” is about a lower-level cabinet member who becomes President of the United States after an attack on the Capitol Building during the State of the Union address.

Season One returned March 8 and airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on WNEP.

Madam President…for a day #designatedsurvivor #ovaloffice #onset🎥🎬 #toronto #herewego

A post shared by Sharla (@sharla_mcbride) on

Lights, camera, ACTION! (Not gonna lie, I'm a little nervous) #designatedsurvivor #herewego

A post shared by Sharla (@sharla_mcbride) on

