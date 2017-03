Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOURSVILLE -- Police officers in the borough of Montoursville are raising the bar -- as the first in Lycoming County to get body cameras.

Thanks to a donation from the Eureka Masonic Lodge, eight body cameras will be provided to the officers in the department serving the borough.

Civil rights groups believe that body cameras help hold police accountable for their actions, while many police unions see them as a way of vindicating officers in tough situations.