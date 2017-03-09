Watch live: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe

MLB Confirms Big-League Baseball in Williamsport

Posted 10:31 am, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 10:41AM, March 9, 2017

BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

WILLIAMSPORT — Major League Baseball confirmed on Thursday that the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals will play a regular-season game in Williamsport in August.

The game, dubbed the “MLB Little League Classic,” will be played Sunday, August 20 at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

The baseball game coincides with the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.

Major League players will be attending Little League games to start the day, followed by the MLB game that night, according to a release from Major League Baseball.

