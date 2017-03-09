Kaier Brewery Building Demolition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHANOY CITY -- Work is expected to begin Thursday on tearing down a crumbling building in Schuylkill County.

Demolition crews hope to take down the decaying Kaier Brewery building and limit damage to the area surrounding homes and neighborhoods

The good news according to fire officials is that the building tilts in a direction where if twists and collapses, it will fall on an area where there is nothing but other abandoned buildings.

A contractor from Dunmore brought a 450-foot crane to demolish the old brewery building.

About 20 people living in a six-block zone evacuated the area earlier this week. Many of them are on hand to watch the demolition.

Crews say that the demolition will be a very deliberate and careful process.

"The plan is to remove the weight from the top of the building first, on the south side so we can see it and then go from there," explained Mahanoy City Fire Lt. David Truskowsky. "The building is unstable so it could go down in a couple of seconds. That's not the plan. If that does happen, it's been set up so the vehicle pulls out right away and everybody's safe."

If all goes according to plan, fire officials say the demolition will take about two hours.

The state Department of Environmental Protection will monitor the air quality for the dust that will result from the demolition

Fire officials say that after the demolition, if the air quality is safe, people can move back into their homes and safety officials say it could happen by the end of the day.