Jury Selection in Eric Frein Case Begins in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, PA -- Jury selection began Thursday in the trial of accused killer Eric Frein.

Frein is accused of ambushing state troopers at the Blooming Grove barracks in Pike County in 2014.

Roughly 100 potential jurors spent an hour inside the courtroom in Chester County responding to questions related to the upcoming testimony in the capital murder trial of Eric Frein.

Frein was in court with his attorneys, dressed in a suit and tie. His parents are there as well.

Court officials in Chester County say 1,200 people were summoned for this process that could take weeks.

On Thursday and Friday, potential jurors will be questioned as a group. They will stand when their answers are yes.

Some of those questions on Thursday included whether any potential jurors know Frein, his attorneys, prosecutors, or the victims

One woman stood saying she did know Corporal Bryon Dickson, the trooper killed in the ambush at the barracks.

Out of the 104 men and women in the courtroom being considered for the 12-person jury with six alternates, A majority stood when asked if they know Frein from coverage of the alleged attack at the Blooming Grove state police barracks and the manhunt that ensued.

On Monday, attorneys will begin individual jury selection, questioning potential jurors one by one until that jury is selected

We also learned that testimony could last up to five weeks and two more for the penalty phase if needed. All jurors would be required to stay in the Milford area of Pike County Monday through Friday to hear the case.