In Luzerne County, Dump Truck Destruction

HARDING -- Michael Hughes told neighbors in Harding that he couldn't get his dump truck into gear before smashing into three parked vehicles.

Two of those vehicles hit and damaged houses.

"We heard a loud boom, thinking there was an accident out front, obviously opened the door, saw my car pinned against the house here,” said Sean Gibson.

State police arrested Hughes.

Troopers say he was driving drunk -- and likely speeding -- when he left Route 92 before 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, tearing up lawns and hitting two vehicles, which then hit two homes.

Rocks flew up and smashed windows in a third vehicle.

"It's too bad, thank God nobody was killed or hurt," said Tom Wall of Harding, whose home was hit and lawn torn up.

"At the speed he was probably going, state police report, there were no skid marks, so this was somebody coming probably 60-70 miles an hour, if my car isn't there, my wife's car is a much smaller size, we could have had a much more serious situation, our bedroom is actually right on the other side," said Gibson.

All three vehicles involved are totaled and there's thousands of dollars in damage to the torn up properties, too.

"There were a lot of contributing factors to this accident that probably could have been avoided," said Gibson.

Neighbors living along Route 92 are grateful everyone is okay.

They're trying to find the humor in this.

"I mean we've had accidents on 92 with trucks and cars and stuff," laughed Wall. "But I never had anyone come through my yard when my wife was eating breakfast!"