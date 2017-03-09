Good Morning America Visits Kalahari Resort in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP -- Inside America's largest indoor water park, you'll find slides, crowds...and Good Morning America Meteorologist Ginger Zee!

The meteorologist and her crew came to visit Kalahari Resort near Mount Pocono to take on all that the new expansion had to offer.

"It's outstanding! I am actually, I am a little water logged. See my fingers. That means I had a good time I think," she said.

Ginger sat down with Newswatch 16 to chat -- not only about her experience at Kalahari, but also the expected winter forecast.

"Here it looks like the heaviest will be south so right now that is what most of the models say but honestly, I have been on water slides since I saw the early morning computer models and haven't looked again so you know how things can change," she added. "I am going to leave that to your local meteorologists."

According to our Stormtracker 16 team, our coverage area could see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow!

Angela Hardin from Central Pennsylvania was excited to finally see the Kalahari expansion come to life -- as well as the special guests that just so happened to stop by at the same time!

"It's pretty awesome. It's like, that is a big deal! It's real and it's nice to have national news watching someplace like Kalahari," she beamed.

You can catch Ginger Zee Friday morning live on Good Morning America, as she talks weather and her experience at Kalahari.