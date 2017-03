× Four Hurt in Crash on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

LAFLIN — A crash leaves four people hurt in Luzerne County early Thursday morning.

Investigators say one person was thrown from the minivan when it rolled over on Interstate 81 near Laflin around 2:15 a.m.

Three other people in the van were also hurt.

Authorities haven’t said what caused the crash in Luzerne County.