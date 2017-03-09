Watch live: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe
Disney’s “Belle” Visits Students in Scranton

Posted 10:35 pm, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 10:20PM, March 9, 2017

SCRANTON -- While the masses still have to wait a little while longer for the new "Beauty and the Beast" movie, some students in Lackawanna County got to meet the Beauty herself today.

"Belle" herself -- or rather, Joanna Bertalan of Allentown -- paid a visit to the kids at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Scranton on Thursday morning.

She dressed up as Princess Belle, singing songs -- calling upon her former professional princess training from Walt Disney World.

After her performance, Bertalan answered questions from the students. She visited the school in Scranton as part of "Music in Our Schools Month" all across the nation.

