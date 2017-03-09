Disney’s “Belle” Visits Students in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- While the masses still have to wait a little while longer for the new "Beauty and the Beast" movie, some students in Lackawanna County got to meet the Beauty herself today.

"Belle" herself -- or rather, Joanna Bertalan of Allentown -- paid a visit to the kids at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Scranton on Thursday morning.

She dressed up as Princess Belle, singing songs -- calling upon her former professional princess training from Walt Disney World.

After her performance, Bertalan answered questions from the students. She visited the school in Scranton as part of "Music in Our Schools Month" all across the nation.