SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY — A crash has a stretch of Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County down to one lane.

I-81 southbound is down to one lane between the Great Bend exit (230) and the New Milford exit (223).

There is no word how long the highway will be down to one lane.

State police have not said if anyone was hurt in the wreck.

