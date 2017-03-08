× Young Women Learn About Their Futures

KELLY TOWNSHIP–For International Women’s Day some young women in Union County attended an event aimed at preparing them for futures in the workforce.

More than 100 teenage girls sat inside the ballroom at the Silver Moon Banquet Hall. But they weren’t there for a party, they were there for the Young Women’s Future Symposium. It’s an annual event held by Junior Achievement of South Central PA.

“Teaching them about interviewing, about what to wear, what to say in interviews, how to present themselves, how to brand themselves,” Betsi Zikmund said.

The girls are sophomores and juniors in high schools throughout five counties, including Snyder, Union and Northumberland. They are in the academic middle of their classes.

“They’re not the students that normally get the leadership opportunities but they are the students who show great potential,” Zikmund said.

“My favorite part of the day is interacting with the other girls who are in the same situation as us. Learning what you want to do with your life and how you want to do it,” Megan Schreck said.

One of the sessions was career exploration, where the girls are divided into groups based on their interests. They sit with career mentors, including Newswatch 16’s Nikki Krize. She talked to some of the girls about journalism.

Students tell Newswatch 16 one of the most beneficial things they learned was how to write a resume.

“You need to learn how to catch their eye and not put too much information or anything like that,” Paola Cuencas said.

“It’s really helped me learn how to write resumes and be in an interview,” Schreck said.

The future leaders also learned how to dress professionally for the job they want, and what to do on a job interview.