The University of Scranton Lady Royals are looking to avenge their only loss from last season when they play Tufts, in St. Louis in a NCAA D3 playoff game on Friday.
University of Scranton
-
New England vs Scranton
-
Dunmore Girls Outlast Scranton 57-42
-
Scranton Women Win Again Over Juniata 76-59
-
Scranton Women Stay Undefeated with 69-54 Win
-
Abington Heights vs West Scranton girls basketball
-
-
West Scranton vs Scranton girls basketball
-
Scranton wrestler
-
University of Scranton
-
No. 3 Scranton Women Upset by Catholic in Overtime
-
Scranton vs West Scranton basketball
-
-
Scranton Women Win Poinsettia Classic
-
Lady Knights And Lady Invaders Guards Go Over 1,000 Points In Career
-
Scranton Women Start The Season 7-0