The Globe Store Celebrates International Women’s Day

SCRANTON -- The space inside the former Globe Store in downtown Scranton is celebrating International Women's Day. Several local artists participated in the project, creating works inspired by famous women.

Artist Constance Denchy says, "I was just daydreaming, and just a couple of friends have joined in on the dream, and we're building the field and hopefully people will come."

The art exhibit in downtown Scranton features bows, representing the history of women from Northeastern Pennsylvania who worked in the textile industry.