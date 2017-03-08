Watch live: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe

The Globe Store Celebrates International Women’s Day

Posted 9:40 pm, March 8, 2017, by , Updated at 09:22PM, March 8, 2017

SCRANTON -- The space inside the former Globe Store in downtown Scranton is celebrating International Women's Day. Several local artists participated in the project, creating works inspired by famous women.

Artist Constance Denchy says, "I was just daydreaming, and just a couple of friends have joined in on the dream, and we're building the field and hopefully people will come."

The art exhibit in downtown Scranton features bows, representing the history of women from Northeastern Pennsylvania who worked in the textile industry.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s