SCRANTON -- A new kind of cell technology is coming to the Electric City.

Scranton's zoning board unanimously granted approval to a request by cell phone giants AT&T and T-Mobile to bring the new technology to the city.

It involves attaching small-area cell antennas to utility poles in the city to provide faster data service to customers and to prepare for the arrival of 5G technology in the future.

AT&T and T-Mobile could start installing the antennas by later this year.