‘Raise The Region’ Kicks Off in Central Pennsylvania

LEWISBURG — One of the biggest fundraisers in central Pennsylvania gets underway Wednesday.

“Raise the Region” is a 30-hour event that encourages people to donate to more than 300 nonprofit organizations

The Donald Heiter Community Center has been a staple in the Lewisburg community for 25 years. The building is filled with a pool table, toys, games, and a gym. A lot of children walk in and out of these doors.

“There is need for quality, affordable care for children during the summer months and during after school. So we do that,” said center director Andrea Tufo.

The Donald Heiter Community Center is just one of more than 300 nonprofits in central Pennsylvania that are being helped by “Raise the Region.”

The fundraising event is held by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. All donations will be stretched by the event’s sponsor, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships.

“All of our Raise the Region funds go towards our programs, so it’s helping our local kids have a safe place to go and learn and socialize and just have fun,” said Tufo.

A few blocks away on Market Street in Lewisburg, the Campus Theater is also being helped by Raise the Region. The event helps pay for special programming during the year.

“Paying the copyright to show those films one time is expensive, so Raise the Region is really something that can be targeted just towards those really special film screenings,” said Campus Theater rental director Jenni Stieler.

A big part of the operating budget at the SPCA near Danville is farm animals.

“All of the money from Raise the Region does stay here in Danville so it goes towards our horses and our cats and our dogs and our buildings and our vehicles and our transport trucks to be able to get them medical care and all that kind of stuff and it’s all very valuable for our organization,” said PSPCA Danville shelter director Carlee Fiddes.

Last year’s Raise the Region money helped the facility pay for some of its new fencing.

Raise the Region runs through Thursday at midnight.

