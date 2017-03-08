Planning for Demolition of Crumbling Mahanoy City Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHANOY CITY -- Crews are facing the challenge of bringing down a crumbling vacant building safely before it collapses.

Workers are still trying to figure out just how to demolish the Kaier Brewery building in Mahanoy City.

More than 20 people were forced out of their homes Tuesday after bricks started falling from the old Kaier brewery building on North Main Street.

Now they have been told that they will be out of their homes for at least three days, if not longer.

West End Fire and Rescue used a drone to take video of the Kaier Brewery building just a couple weeks ago. It shows the shows the worsening condition of the old brewery.

It's been empty for decades.

Engineers and other experts are trying to figure out the safest way to demolish the building.

Emergency crews held a meeting Wednesday morning and said there will not be a crane or any sort of scheduled demolition.

The building is leaning and officials say they are prepared for the worst.

"You don't know what gravity is going to do. The building construction, the way it's twisting, it may twist and come straight down. There's going to be some blowback possibly. We are preparing," said West End Fire and Rescue Lt. Dave Truskowsky.

The Red Cross is still assisting the 21 people who were displaced.