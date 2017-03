× One Dead in Schuylkill County Fire

UPPER MAHANTONGO TOWNSHIP — Flames tore through a home leaving one person dead in Schuylkill County.

According to troopers, a 76-year-old man died when his home on Main Street in Klingerstown burned Tuesday night.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the victim.

The state police fire marshal is looking into what caused the deadly fire in Schuylkill County.