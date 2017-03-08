Watch live: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe

Not Guilty Verdict in Voluntary Manslaughter Trial

Posted 11:24 pm, March 8, 2017

WILLIAMSPORT -- A jury found a man not guilty for a deadly shooting in Williamsport.

Dustan Paulhamus was charged with voluntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Chaz Sawyer at an apartment on Federal Avenue back in 2015.

Police say three people attacked Paulhamus when he showed up at his ex-girlfriend's apartment.

According to court papers, that's when Paulhamus shot and killed Sawyer and injured a second person.

On Wednesday, a jury found Paulhamus not guilty of most of the charges against him including voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault. He was, however, found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

