Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TWP -- America's largest indoor water park is right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania the newest addition at Kalahari Resort in Monroe County opened Wednesday.

The addition doubles the size of the old water park near Mount Pocono to 220,000 square feet. Making it the largest in the nation. The water park features several new slides and rides, as well as a play area for little kids and a swim up bar for adults.