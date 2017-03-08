Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Lackawanna County History Preserved

Posted 5:45 pm, March 8, 2017, by

Mike Stevens is On The Pennsylvania Road in Lackawanna County for a look at a unique exhibition. It features photos of municipalities in the county and it takes us back 100 years.

