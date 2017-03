× Former School Bus Driver Facing Child Porn Charges

SHAMOKIN DAM — A former school bus driver in Snyder County is locked up on child porn charges.

Police arrested Kenneth Beaver, 50, of Shamokin Dam, who is a former bus driver in the Selinsgrove area, for having child porn files on a computer at his home.

Investigators believe the images were downloaded from the internet and do not show any children from Snyder County.