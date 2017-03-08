× Employers Set to Hire at Great Northeast Job Fair

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — From part-time to full-time positions, entry-level to positions with experience required, the Great Northeast Job Fair in Wilkes-Barre was just as diverse as the people who attended on Wednesday.

The Great Northeast job Fair is one of the largest in the region. More than 90 employers came out with open positions ready to hire, and for those seeking employment, the application process was like a first interview.

“They get to make a really lasting impression, other than just submitting your resume and just waiting for a call,” said Brittany Garrett of Times-Shamrock Communications.

The job fair at Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre offered a variety of open positions and even the help from employers on resume building and the interview process.

“A lot of people are looking for opportunities and jobs, so they come to job fairs to see what’s available that they can’t find online,” explained terminal manager Rick Yarborough.

And that’s the reason Kaitlynn Stanley was there. She’s been having trouble finding something on employment websites, so when she heard about this, she thought it was more for her.

“It’s a live version to getting access to everything. There’s all kinds of businesses that do need experience and skills but there’s a lot of entry level stuff, too,” said Stanley.

For Riley Powers, she’s not graduating from Hanover High School until next year, but she’s looking ahead to see what she might be interested in.

“Even though this is my first time doing this, I’m enjoying myself so far,” Powers said.

Last week, Geisinger Health System announced they are hiring 2,000 employees, so, of course, it was a high-traffic table at the job fair.

“We have so many diverse positions available, and so much of the traffic today is diverse. It’s hard to find the right fit for a lot of people,” said Geisinger talent acquisition specialist Fred Pierantoni.

It’s Pierantoni’s job to make sure he helps those people find their right fit and a lot of people were hoping to find that at the job fair.