Troopers: Woman Sleeping in Road Assaulted EMT

NICHOLSON — An attack on a medic landed a woman in jail in Wyoming County.

State police say crews were called to help Heather Lobdell, 25, of Great Bend, who was sleeping near Bacontown Road in Nicholson.

When she woke up, she allegedly attacked a female medic, then ran away.

State police found Lobdell in a nearby field.

Lobdell admitted to using meth.

She was charged with aggravated assault and other charges.