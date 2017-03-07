× Three Charged in Drug-Related Death

RYAN TOWNSHIP — Three people are facing charges in connection to a drug-related death in Schuylkill County.

The coroner says Alexandria Sienkiewicz, 23, of Tamaqua, died in April 2016 after taking drugs laced with a substance called Fentanyl.

Jonathan Seekins, 33, of Coaldale, and Melanie Kropp, 24, of Mahanoy City, are charged with giving the deadly drugs to the victim.

Police are still searching for Kyle Merenda, 22, of Barnesville.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Merenda is asked to call state police in Frackville at 570-874-5300.