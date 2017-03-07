Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Talkback 16: Legalizing Recreational Marijuana, America and Russia

Posted 6:13 pm, March 7, 2017, by

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania, political comments, and reaction to a call about all of the St. Patrick's parades.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Ron Davis

    I noticed you aired a caller who said he voted for Trump, but accused him of not doing his job. He then suggested that Trump do his job or leave office. BUT…it was totally useless because he made no mention of exactly what it is that he thinks Trump isn’t doing to fulfill the duties of his office. Does anyone screen these calls before they air them or maybe it was just someone’s pal who wanted to diss Trump for no reason? Ridiculous!

    Reply Report comment