× Superload from Lycoming County Headed To New York Bridge Project

WILLIAMSPORT – A business based in central Pennsylvania is providing steel beams for a $3.7 dollar bridge in New York.

Parts of the bridge were built in Lycoming County. Newswatch 16 was there this morning as two final giant beams left Williamsport.

When you’re moving something as long as a football field, that weighs over 100 tons, and is part of a multi-billion dollar project; it might be a good idea to check the tires before you hit the road.

“Oh, it’s big and it’s been quite the experience, especially when you go down to see the real bridge, it’s amazing,” said Church Cofey.

After three years of hard work, the sounds of the truck engine weren’t enough to drown out the cheers of workers as two final superloads left the High Steel Structures building in Williamsport.

“We’ve been running them for the last 27 months and these are the last two superloads going to the Tappan Zee Bridge,” said Cofey.

They’re called girders. When in place, the giant blue beams will support the hefty three-mile-long new New York bridge. The $3.7 billion bridge is set to replace the Tappan Zee Bridge over the Hudson River just north of New York City.

“It’s nice to see the production is still out there. It’s a good sign for the economy and it’s good for the work and the people,” said Chris Hoagland.

Since the fall of 2014, hundreds of beams have been assembled in Williamsport and then transported to New York. High Steel hired about 200 people in Williamsport to accommodate the $120 million deal. It’s the biggest in the company’s history.

“It’s just amazing when you see what you do and that it’s made here that’s the great thing,” said Cofey.

High Steel Structures will continue to transport smaller beams for the project. The new New York Bridge should open sometime in 2018.