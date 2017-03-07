Raise The Region 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s almost go time for a huge 30-hour online fundraising campaign in central Pennsylvania.

"Raise The Region" starts Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. and continues through Thursday, March 9, until midnight.

The fundraiser benefits 330 nonprofit organizations in communities throughout Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey joined organizers Tuesday at Blaise Alexander Subaru in Montoursville to find out more about this year's event.

"Raise The Region" is organized by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).

Donations go even farther with help from additional funds thanks to the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships.

Organizers say "all gifts are tax deductible and will help make your favorite nonprofit's mission possible."

Check out this live Q & A session with organizers of "Raise The Region" on Ryan Leckey's Facebook page.