SUNBURY -- One of four people accused of shooting at a man walking his dog has been sentenced in Northumberland County.

Luis Alamo of Sunbury will spend up to a year and a half in prison.

Police say Alamo and three others fired shots at the victim in July 2016 on the 700 block of North Seventh Street in Sunbury.

Alamo pleaded no contest to rioting and simple assault in December.