× Prep Work for Roundabout Closes Main Street in Dallas

DALLAS — A section of Main Street in Dallas is closed for work on a water main and business owners are concerned about their future, not just because of this project but also because of construction on a roundabout that will begin soon after.

The water main relocation project closed part of Main Street in Dallas on February 27. A week later, small business owners on Main Street say they’ve already lost thousands of dollars.

The project is supposed to take about four weeks, but it’s part of a bigger project that could keep the street closed for months.

Main Street in Dallas from Huntsville Road to Route 415 is closed to traffic. The two-block stretch is being affected by utility work in preparation for a roundabout project.

“Things started to slow down pretty drastically, because as much as everyone says, ‘oh, we’ll try to get to you,’ it is hard. I don’t blame them. It’s hard to be inconvenienced, and if there’s an easier way to go around the area, if you don’t have to be here, they’re going to do it,” said Gerard Geise, Dallas Centre Hardware.

Geise says his hardware store has lost thousands of dollars since the street closed last week.

“We’re already in volatile economic times. Between online ordering and the big-box stores, and the competition that is around. For people just to avoid the whole area, it’s been pretty detrimental.”

Gwen Harleman says people are asking if the art gallery she runs is still open. She wants people to know it is and that there is plenty of parking around back.

“We’re an art studio, and it’s been inaccessible to get in in the normal front part of the studio,” said Harleman.

Business owners expect the utility project to keep this part of Main Street closed for at least another few weeks.

The weather is not cooperating. Workers came out Tuesday morning but had to stop so we’ve already lost three days because of weather. But once the utility work is finished, construction on the roundabout will begin and will close streets in the Dallas again for months at a time.

“Dallas could be a walking town,” said Harleman. “This is kind of encumbering that whole feel of being able to walk to different places.”

Business owners on Main Street in Dallas say they’re being told by PennDOT that the roundabout project will close this part of the road sometime next year for about four months.

The entire roundabout project is expected to be finished in April 2019.