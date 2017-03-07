× New Cell Technology Coming to Scranton?

SCRANTON — Cell phone giants AT&T and T-Mobile are looking to bring new technology to the Electric City.

Both AT&T and T-Mobile will be going in front of Scranton’s zoning board this week in hopes of placing small-area cell antennas around the city.

The companies want to attach their own hardware to 16 existing utility poles all over Scranton.

The yellow zoning meeting notices are scattered throughout the city, stuck to unusual spots.

Between the two companies, a total of 16 utility poles could carry small-area cell antennas. One would go a few feet from La Altagracia meat market.

“I think it will be a good idea because it will do well for people that have AT&T and for the community which is growing,” said Brian Reyes.

The antennas don’t look like cell towers. The antennas are cylinders attached to the top or side of utility poles. They do the same thing as cell towers.

AT&T says they will provide faster data service for customers and will help usher in 5G technology in the future.

“No, it doesn’t matter; I think that all of us have to look toward the future. I think the bottom line is that anything that is going to improve things as the future occurs is best for everybody, businesses, and people themselves,” said Victoria Argenta.

Downtown Victoria’s would have an antenna on its corner if city officials allow the companies to move forward.

T-Mobile is also looking to add a cell tower to the top of West Scranton High School. The school district has already granted approval.

“For a big company to come in, you know, you hope that others follow suit. That’s the big thing,” said Argenta.

If the city grants approval for the antennas at the zoning meeting Wednesday night, AT&T and T-Mobile could start installing them later this year.