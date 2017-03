Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Luzerne County's Children and Youth headquarters damaged by fire was back open on Tuesday.

Investigators believe Monday's fire in the building along North Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre was deliberately set.

There is a section of the building workers can't get to due to the fire damage. The employees who normally work in that area have been moved to another building.

Police have not made any arrests yet after that fire.