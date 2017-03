Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUCKSVILLE -- Read Across America continued in many schools this week.

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer and Renie Workman read to kids at Trucksville Early Childhood Education Center in Luzerne County on Tuesday.

Jon and Renie read Dr. Seuss books to Mrs. Leo's and Mrs. Carpenter's preschool classes.

The boys and girls had fun participating as Renie and Jon read "Mr. Brown Can Moo" and "Oh the Thinks You Can Think."