Homicide Charge for Man Accused of Tossing Woman into Lackawanna River

SCRANTON -- A man accused of throwing a woman in the Lackawanna River is now charged with homicide.

Police say Ryan Taylor, 24, threw Danee Mower, 28, into the river last week after the two got into a fight over drugs along the railroad tracks off Olive Street in Scranton.

Mower was pulled from the river. Officials say she died from the effects of hypothermia and drowning.

Taylor is locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison.