Homicide Charge for Man Accused of Tossing Woman into Lackawanna River

SCRANTON -- A man accused of throwing a woman in the Lackawanna River is now charged with homicide.
Police say Ryan Taylor, 24, threw Danee Mower, 28, into the river last week after the two got into a fight over drugs along the railroad tracks off Olive Street in Scranton.
Mower was pulled from the river. Officials say she died from the effects of hypothermia and drowning.
Taylor is locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
We get dumber by the day.
If these deadbeats put 1/10th of the effort that they put into being scumbags instead, into being productive members of society, the whole world would change.
sad ending
…..meanwhile Scooby sits in the shelter waiting to be euthanized asking himself “what did I do wrong?”
