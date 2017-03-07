Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Homicide Charge for Man Accused of Tossing Woman into Lackawanna River

Posted 12:22 pm, March 7, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- A man accused of throwing a woman in the Lackawanna River is now charged with homicide.

Police say Ryan Taylor, 24, threw Danee Mower, 28, into the river last week after the two got into a fight over drugs along the railroad tracks off Olive Street in Scranton.

Mower was pulled from the river. Officials say she died from the effects of hypothermia and drowning.

Taylor is locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments