End of the Road for Great Pottsville Cruise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE -- It's a summertime tradition for many. The second Saturday of August brings the Great Pottsville Cruise, a collection of classic cars, raffles, vendors and more to benefit the Pottsville Lions Club.

"It was billed as the largest rolling car cruise on the East Coast. This event in the last 20 years has raised over a million dollars for local charity,” said Edward Hurst, a co-chair of the event.

This summer would have been the 24th annual cruise, but it's come to the end of the road.

Event co-chairman David Clews recently suffered a heart attack and then underwent heart surgery. He's recovering and can't take on the responsibility anymore.

"Family comes first. My health, of course, also, and I just knew I couldn't devote the time and effort that it takes to run an event of this size successfully so I had to step back and let it go,” said David Clews, the co-chairman.

It's sad news for many.

The cruise drew thousands to the city of Pottsville, not just to admire classic cars, but to reunite with friends and family, too.

"It was nothing for people to come from New Jersey, New York, Virginia to constantly come back year after year. When we did the driver event, we had people who would come and stay for the weekend,” said Hurst.

Organizers say the car cruise was a huge boost for the local economy, and business owners say it will be missed.

"It always was a great day in Pottsville. Anytime you had the platform to bring four or five thousand people into your city, you relish that and you embrace that and I think it's going to be a tremendous economic blow to downtown Pottsville,” said Jerry Labooty of The Greystone Restaurant.

"It's very emotional for me. I'm a car guy. I'm born and raised in Pottsville, I've watched this event since it first started. It was very difficult to say I just have to refocus on my life and my health,” said Clews.